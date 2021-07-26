B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 3,969 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $68.70. 128,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,410. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

