Sylo (SYLO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $308,209.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Sylo has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $308,209.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

