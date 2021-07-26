HARD Protocol Market Cap Hits $52.64 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00114886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00133239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.65 or 0.99493210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00814581 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

