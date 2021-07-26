Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.70. 192,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,091. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.