Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,980 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 132,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,181. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.