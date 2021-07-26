Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $648,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. 45,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

