tru Independence LLC Sells 91,319 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,443. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. General Motors has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

