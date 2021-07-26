Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of K remained flat at $$63.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,016. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.77. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

