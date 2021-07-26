AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $668,670.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $668,670.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.