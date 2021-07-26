Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003739 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $267.39 million and $12.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00114886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00133239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.65 or 0.99493210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00814581 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 182,300,325 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

