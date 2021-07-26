Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

