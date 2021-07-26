Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $963.72. 9,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock worth $25,968,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

