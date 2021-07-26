Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 32,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after buying an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

