Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.22 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $418.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 2.27.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.