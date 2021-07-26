Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.56. The company had a trading volume of 341,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

