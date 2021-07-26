Nitorum Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 364,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,883,000. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

