Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.89. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,656. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.