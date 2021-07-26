Microchip Technology (MCHP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/17/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/15/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

7/13/2021 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.56. 17,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after buying an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

