Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 295,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,491. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

