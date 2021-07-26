Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 393,491 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393,491 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,431. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

