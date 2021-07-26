Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Position Cut by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,238,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,291 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for approximately 6.3% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $128,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cannae by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,915. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

