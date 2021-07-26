Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $526.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

