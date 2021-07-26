CAMG Solamere Management LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.6% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $184.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,464. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

