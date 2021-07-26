Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Baidu posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.25. 339,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,974. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

