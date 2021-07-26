Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $441.40. 90,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $442.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.