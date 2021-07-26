Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 3,149 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,663 shares of company stock worth $6,588,338. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

AKAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.44. 7,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,793. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

