Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,470,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 730,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,122,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.