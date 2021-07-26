Moab Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

