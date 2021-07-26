Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,764. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.