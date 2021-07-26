Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $77.05. 131,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

