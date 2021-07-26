Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 42,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,586. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.