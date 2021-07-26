Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.47. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

