Hord (HORD) Hits Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $354,964.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00113406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,586.73 or 1.00061188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00824920 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,362,146 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.