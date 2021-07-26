Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,252. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $129.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.