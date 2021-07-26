B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,236 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

