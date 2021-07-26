Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $45.97 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,318,505 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,972,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.13% of Barrick Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 166,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

