Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $13.88 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Ryanair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

