Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $10.31 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.80. 83,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,802. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

