Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 3.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.71. Approximately 23,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,542,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,337.00, a PEG ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

