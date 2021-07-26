Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.08. 740,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

