Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bankshares raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.43.

AC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.42. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

