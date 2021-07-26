FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,274. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

