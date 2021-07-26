SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.59. 79,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

