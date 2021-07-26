The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.70. 24,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,220. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

