Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,240. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

