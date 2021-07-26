Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.34% of Xylem worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

