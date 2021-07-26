B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,236.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.77. 7,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

