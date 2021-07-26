Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $2.58. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 305,740 shares changing hands.
GOTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $731.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.21.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.