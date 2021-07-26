Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

SMH traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $256.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,106. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.23 and a 1 year high of $263.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.80.

