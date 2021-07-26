Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.03. 142,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.04. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.